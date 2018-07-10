Lara Grim, Spellthief

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Hidden for 1 turn. Backline. Whenever a spell is cast, give a copy of it to the other player.
Version 4
Replaced October 26, 2019
Hidden for 1 turn. Whenever a spell is cast, give a copy of it to the other player.
Version 3
Replaced September 17, 2019
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
