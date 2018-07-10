1

Lara Grim, Spellthief

Hidden for 1 turn. Backline. Whenever a spell is cast, give a copy of it to the other player.

Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Lara Grim, Spellthief

Hidden for 1 turn. Backline. Whenever a spell is cast, give a copy of it to the other player.

Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

Lara Grim, Spellthief

Hidden for 1 turn. Whenever a spell is cast, give a copy of it to the other player.

Version 3

Replaced September 17, 2019

Lara Grim, Spellthief
Hidden for 1 turn. Whenever a spell is cast, give a copy of it to the other player.
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Lara Grim, Spellthief
Whenever a player casts a spell, put a Rune into the other player's hand.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Lara Grim, Spellthief is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Lara Grim, Spellthief is a neutral card. Lara Grim, Spellthief costs 1 mana. Lara Grim, Spellthief rarity is legendary. Lara Grim, Spellthief is from type Creature. Lara Grim, Spellthief has 1 attack. Lara Grim, Spellthief has 1 health. Lara Grim, Spellthief is from Mystic tribe. Lara Grim, Spellthief is part of the genesis set. Lara Grim, Spellthief currently available in beta. There are 2376 Lara Grim, Spellthief cards in existence (total). Lara Grim, Spellthief was released at October 26, 2019.