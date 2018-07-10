Hidden for 1 turn. Whenever a spell is cast, give a copy of it to the other player.

Hidden for 1 turn. Whenever a spell is cast, give a copy of it to the other player.

Hidden for 1 turn. Backline. Whenever a spell is cast, give a copy of it to the other player.

Hidden for 1 turn. Backline. Whenever a spell is cast, give a copy of it to the other player.

Lara Grim, Spellthief is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Lara Grim, Spellthief is a neutral card. Lara Grim, Spellthief costs 1 mana. Lara Grim, Spellthief rarity is legendary. Lara Grim, Spellthief is from type Creature. Lara Grim, Spellthief has 1 attack. Lara Grim, Spellthief has 1 health. Lara Grim, Spellthief is from Mystic tribe. Lara Grim, Spellthief is part of the genesis set. Lara Grim, Spellthief currently available in beta. There are 2376 Lara Grim, Spellthief cards in existence (total). Lara Grim, Spellthief was released at October 26, 2019.