Laertes' Vendetta is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Laertes' Vendetta belongs to deception. Laertes' Vendetta costs 4 mana. Laertes' Vendetta rarity is common. Laertes' Vendetta is from type Spell. Laertes' Vendetta is from Neutral tribe. Laertes' Vendetta is part of the genesis set. Laertes' Vendetta currently available in beta. There are 35271 Laertes' Vendetta cards in existence (total). Laertes' Vendetta was released at October 25, 2019.