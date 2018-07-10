4

Laertes' Vendetta

Give target friendly creature and your relic deadly until the end of the turn.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Laertes' Vendetta

Give an enemy creature "Your opponent's relic has deadly."

Version 4

Replaced October 25, 2019

2
Laertes' Vendetta
Give an enemy creature "Your opponent's relic has deadly."

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Laertes' Vendetta
Give an enemy creature "Your opponent's relic has deadly."

Version 2

Replaced July 22, 2019

4
Laertes' Vendetta
Give a creature 'Your opponent's weapon has Deadly.'

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Laertes' Vendetta is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Laertes' Vendetta belongs to deception. Laertes' Vendetta costs 4 mana. Laertes' Vendetta rarity is common. Laertes' Vendetta is from type Spell. Laertes' Vendetta is from Neutral tribe. Laertes' Vendetta is part of the genesis set. Laertes' Vendetta currently available in beta. There are 35271 Laertes' Vendetta cards in existence (total). Laertes' Vendetta was released at October 25, 2019.