Roar: Give +3 Burn to all enemy creatures. If you have at least 6 cards in hand, deal 2 damage to all enemy creatures.

Ladon, Uclid Dragon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ladon, Uclid Dragon is a neutral card. Ladon, Uclid Dragon costs 8 mana. Ladon, Uclid Dragon rarity is legendary. Ladon, Uclid Dragon is from type Creature. Ladon, Uclid Dragon has 10 attack. Ladon, Uclid Dragon has 10 health. Ladon, Uclid Dragon is from Dragon tribe. Ladon, Uclid Dragon is part of the core set. Ladon, Uclid Dragon currently available in beta. There are 146 Ladon, Uclid Dragon cards in existence (total). Ladon, Uclid Dragon was released at August 28, 2019.