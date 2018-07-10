Hidden for 1 turn. Pick one: At the start of your next turn, gain attack +3, or gain +2 health and frontline.

Labyrinth Minotaur is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Labyrinth Minotaur belongs to deception. Labyrinth Minotaur costs 6 mana. Labyrinth Minotaur rarity is epic. Labyrinth Minotaur is from type Creature. Labyrinth Minotaur has 4 attack. Labyrinth Minotaur has 7 health. Labyrinth Minotaur is from Neutral tribe. Labyrinth Minotaur is part of the genesis set. Labyrinth Minotaur currently available in beta. There are 4670 Labyrinth Minotaur cards in existence (total). Labyrinth Minotaur was released at August 28, 2019.