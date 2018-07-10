6

Labyrinth Minotaur

Roar: Pick one – · Attack target enemy creature, or · Gain hidden for 1 turn.

4
7

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Labyrinth Minotaur
Hidden for 1 turn. Pick one: At the start of your next turn, gain attack +3, or gain +2 health and frontline.
3
5

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
Labyrinth Minotaur
Hidden for 1 turn. Secretly Pick One: When this creature loses Hidden gain +3 Attack, or gain +1/+1 and Frontline.
3
5

Version 3

Replaced May 31, 2019

6
Labyrinth Minotaur
Hidden for 1 turn. Secretly Pick One: When this creature loses Hidden, gain +3/+0 OR gain +1/+1 and Frontline.
3
5

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

4
Labyrinth Minotaur
Hidden. Roar: Gain +1 Attack for every 3 Olympians you've played this game.
3
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

