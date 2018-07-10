Roar: Put all spells in your opponent's hand on top of their deck. For each spell moved, give them a Rune Of Sight.

Roar: Pull all spells in your opponent's hand onto the top of their deck. For each spell moved, give them a Rune Of Sight.

La Bolefuego is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). La Bolefuego is a neutral card. La Bolefuego costs 5 mana. La Bolefuego rarity is legendary. La Bolefuego is from type Creature. La Bolefuego has 3 attack. La Bolefuego has 5 health. La Bolefuego is from Aether tribe. La Bolefuego is part of the genesis set. La Bolefuego currently available in beta. There are 2396 La Bolefuego cards in existence (total). La Bolefuego was released at October 10, 2019.