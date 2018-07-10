5

La Bolefuego

Roar: Pull all spells in your opponent's hand onto the top of their deck. For each spell moved, give them a Rune Of Sight.

3
5
Aether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
La Bolefuego

Roar: Put all spells in your opponent's hand on top of their deck. For each spell moved, give them a Rune Of Sight.

3
5
Amazon

Version 4

Replaced October 10, 2019

5
La Bolefuego
Roar: Put all spells in your opponent's hand on top of their deck. For each spell moved, give them a Rune Of Sight.
5
3
Amazon

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

5
La Bolefuego
Roar: Spells cost 5 more for your opponent's next turn.
5
3
Amazon

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

5
La Bolefuego
Roar: Spells cost 5 more for your opponent's next turn.
4
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. La Bolefuego

La Bolefuego is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). La Bolefuego is a neutral card. La Bolefuego costs 5 mana. La Bolefuego rarity is legendary. La Bolefuego is from type Creature. La Bolefuego has 3 attack. La Bolefuego has 5 health. La Bolefuego is from Aether tribe. La Bolefuego is part of the genesis set. La Bolefuego currently available in beta. There are 2396 La Bolefuego cards in existence (total). La Bolefuego was released at October 10, 2019.