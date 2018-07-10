Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Deadly. After Kidnapper attacks a creature, pull the attacked creature into your hand.
Version 5
Replaced October 26, 2019
Version 4
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 3
Replaced July 10, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Kidnapper is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Kidnapper belongs to deception. Kidnapper costs 6 mana. Kidnapper rarity is epic. Kidnapper is from type Creature. Kidnapper has 1 attack. Kidnapper has 6 health. Kidnapper is from Guild tribe. Kidnapper is part of the genesis set. Kidnapper currently available in beta. There are 4447 Kidnapper cards in existence (total). Kidnapper was released at October 26, 2019.