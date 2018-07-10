Roar: Move target enemy creature with 2 Attack or less to the bottom of your opponent's deck. Add a Ransom card to your opponent's hand.

Kidnapper is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Kidnapper belongs to deception. Kidnapper costs 6 mana. Kidnapper rarity is epic. Kidnapper is from type Creature. Kidnapper has 1 attack. Kidnapper has 6 health. Kidnapper is from Guild tribe. Kidnapper is part of the genesis set. Kidnapper currently available in beta. There are 4447 Kidnapper cards in existence (total). Kidnapper was released at October 26, 2019.