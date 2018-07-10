6

Kidnapper

Deadly. After Kidnapper attacks a creature, pull the attacked creature into your hand.

Guild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 5

Replaced October 26, 2019

Kidnapper
Deadly. After Kidnapper attacks a creature, put the attacked creature into your hand.
1
Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

Kidnapper
Roar: Move an enemy creature with 2 attack or less to the bottom of your opponent's deck. Add a Ransom to your opponent's hand.
2
Version 3

Replaced July 10, 2019

Kidnapper
Roar: Move target enemy creature with 2 Attack or less to the bottom of your opponent's deck. Add a Ransom card to your opponent's hand.
2
Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

Kidnapper
Roar: Shuffle three copies of Ransom into your Opponent's deck.
3
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Kidnapper is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Kidnapper belongs to deception. Kidnapper costs 6 mana. Kidnapper rarity is epic. Kidnapper is from type Creature. Kidnapper has 1 attack. Kidnapper has 6 health. Kidnapper is from Guild tribe. Kidnapper is part of the genesis set. Kidnapper currently available in beta. There are 4447 Kidnapper cards in existence (total). Kidnapper was released at October 26, 2019.