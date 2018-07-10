Backline. Whenever you summon a friendly creature with 2 or less attack, add a random anim to your hand.

Backline. Whenever you summon a friendly creature with 2 or less strength, add a random Anim to your hand. The Anim costs 1 extra mana.

Backline. Whenever you summon a friendly creature with 2 or less strength, add a random Anim to your hand. The Anim costs 1 extra mana.

Backline. Whenever you summon a friendly creature with strength 2 or less, add a random Anim to your hand. The Anim costs 1 extra mana.

Jungle Shepherd is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Jungle Shepherd belongs to light. Jungle Shepherd costs 3 mana. Jungle Shepherd rarity is rare. Jungle Shepherd is from type Creature. Jungle Shepherd has 1 attack. Jungle Shepherd has 1 health. Jungle Shepherd is from Amazon tribe. Jungle Shepherd is part of the genesis set. Jungle Shepherd currently available in beta. There are 12262 Jungle Shepherd cards in existence (total). Jungle Shepherd was released at October 10, 2019.