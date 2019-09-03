Jungle Princess is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Jungle Princess is a neutral card. Jungle Princess costs 5 mana. Jungle Princess rarity is common. Jungle Princess is from type Creature. Jungle Princess has 4 attack. Jungle Princess has 3 health. Jungle Princess is from Amazon tribe. Jungle Princess is part of the core set. Jungle Princess currently available in beta. There are 262 Jungle Princess cards in existence (total). Jungle Princess was released at September 03, 2019.