Judge Envoy

Whenever you summon a creature, give it +1/+2.

Aether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Judge Envoy
Whenever you summon a creature, give it +1/+2.
6
5
Aether

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

7
Judge Envoy
When you summon a creature, give it +1/+2.
6
6
Aether

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

7
Judge Envoy
All other friendly creatures have +2/+1.
5
5
Aether

Version 1

Replaced May 31, 2019

Judge Envoy is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Judge Envoy is a neutral card. Judge Envoy costs 7 mana. Judge Envoy rarity is epic. Judge Envoy is from type Creature. Judge Envoy has 6 attack. Judge Envoy has 7 health. Judge Envoy is from Aether tribe. Judge Envoy is part of the core set. Judge Envoy currently available in beta. There are 218 Judge Envoy cards in existence (total). Judge Envoy was released at September 03, 2019.