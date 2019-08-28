Jinxblade Duelist is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Jinxblade Duelist belongs to deception. Jinxblade Duelist costs 3 mana. Jinxblade Duelist rarity is common. Jinxblade Duelist is from type Creature. Jinxblade Duelist has 4 attack. Jinxblade Duelist has 1 health. Jinxblade Duelist is from Guild tribe. Jinxblade Duelist is part of the core set. Jinxblade Duelist currently available in beta. There are 252 Jinxblade Duelist cards in existence (total). Jinxblade Duelist was released at October 26, 2019.