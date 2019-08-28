3

Jinxblade Duelist

At the end of each turn, this creature gets +1 health.

4
1
Guild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

3
Jinxblade Duelist

Roar: Target a creature. Afterlife: Return it to its owner's hand.

4
1

Version 2

Replaced October 10, 2019

3
Jinxblade Duelist
Roar: Target a creature. Afterlife: Return it to its owner's hand.
2
1

Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

