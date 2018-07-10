2

Jackal

Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for each creature that died this turn.

2
2
Wild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Jackal

Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for each creature that died this turn.

2
2

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

2
Jackal
Roar: Gain strength +1 for each creature that died this turn.
2
2

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Jackal
Roar: Give adjacent creatures +1 Attack.
3
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Jackal

Jackal is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Jackal is a neutral card. Jackal costs 2 mana. Jackal rarity is common. Jackal is from type Creature. Jackal has 2 attack. Jackal has 2 health. Jackal is from Wild tribe. Jackal is part of the genesis set. Jackal currently available in beta. There are 35099 Jackal cards in existence (total). Jackal was released at October 26, 2019.