Jackal is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Jackal is a neutral card. Jackal costs 2 mana. Jackal rarity is common. Jackal is from type Creature. Jackal has 2 attack. Jackal has 2 health. Jackal is from Wild tribe. Jackal is part of the genesis set. Jackal currently available in beta. There are 35099 Jackal cards in existence (total). Jackal was released at October 26, 2019.