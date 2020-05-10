Ironclad Minotaur is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ironclad Minotaur is a neutral card. Ironclad Minotaur costs 6 mana. Ironclad Minotaur rarity is common. Ironclad Minotaur is from type Creature. Ironclad Minotaur has 5 attack. Ironclad Minotaur has 6 health. Ironclad Minotaur is from Neutral tribe. Ironclad Minotaur is part of the trial set. Ironclad Minotaur currently available in beta. Ironclad Minotaur was released at May 10, 2020.