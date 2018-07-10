Iron-tooth Goblin is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Iron-tooth Goblin is a neutral card. Iron-tooth Goblin costs 2 mana. Iron-tooth Goblin rarity is common. Iron-tooth Goblin is from type Creature. Iron-tooth Goblin has 2 attack. Iron-tooth Goblin has 2 health. Iron-tooth Goblin is from Guild tribe. Iron-tooth Goblin is part of the genesis set. Iron-tooth Goblin currently available in beta. There are 35391 Iron-tooth Goblin cards in existence (total). Iron-tooth Goblin was released at November 06, 2019.