2

Iron-tooth Goblin

Roar: Remove 3 durability from your opponent's relic.

2
2
Guild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced November 06, 2019

2
Iron-tooth Goblin
Roar: Remove 1 Durability from your opponent's Relic.
3
1

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Iron-tooth Goblin
Roar: Remove 1 durability from your opponent's weapon.
3
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

