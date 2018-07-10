Iron Kopis is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Iron Kopis belongs to war. Iron Kopis costs 5 mana. Iron Kopis rarity is rare. Iron Kopis is from type Weapon. Iron Kopis has 5 attack. Iron Kopis has 2 health. Iron Kopis is from Neutral tribe. Iron Kopis is part of the genesis set. Iron Kopis currently available in beta. There are 12414 Iron Kopis cards in existence (total). Iron Kopis was released at September 03, 2019.