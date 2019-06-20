At the end of your turn, give +2/+2 to a random creature in your hand.

Intense Training is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Intense Training belongs to war. Intense Training costs 2 mana. Intense Training rarity is common. Intense Training is from type GodPower. Intense Training is from Neutral tribe. Intense Training is part of the core set. Intense Training currently available in beta. Intense Training was released at August 28, 2019.