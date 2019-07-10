2

Inspirator

Whenever you summon a creature, give it +1 strength.

1
1

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Inspirator
All other friendly creatures have attack +1.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

Inspirator is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Inspirator is a neutral card. Inspirator costs 2 mana. Inspirator rarity is rare. Inspirator is from type Creature. Inspirator has 1 attack. Inspirator has 1 health. Inspirator is from Neutral tribe. Inspirator is part of the core set. Inspirator currently available in beta. There are 215 Inspirator cards in existence (total). Inspirator was released at August 28, 2019.