Inspirator is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Inspirator is a neutral card. Inspirator costs 2 mana. Inspirator rarity is rare. Inspirator is from type Creature. Inspirator has 1 attack. Inspirator has 1 health. Inspirator is from Neutral tribe. Inspirator is part of the core set. Inspirator currently available in beta. There are 215 Inspirator cards in existence (total). Inspirator was released at August 28, 2019.