Summon Acolytes until you have as many creatures as your opponent, then give the Acolytes frontline.

Inquisitor's Summons is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Inquisitor's Summons belongs to light. Inquisitor's Summons costs 5 mana. Inquisitor's Summons rarity is common. Inquisitor's Summons is from type Spell. Inquisitor's Summons is from Neutral tribe. Inquisitor's Summons is part of the genesis set. Inquisitor's Summons currently available in beta. There are 35504 Inquisitor's Summons cards in existence (total). Inquisitor's Summons was released at September 12, 2019.