Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 4
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 3
Replaced July 30, 2019
Version 2
Replaced April 08, 2019
Version 1
Replaced December 13, 2018
Injured Soldier is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Injured Soldier is a neutral card. Injured Soldier costs 1 mana. Injured Soldier rarity is common. Injured Soldier is from type Creature. Injured Soldier has 1 attack. Injured Soldier has 2 health. Injured Soldier is from Olympian tribe. Injured Soldier is part of the genesis set. Injured Soldier currently available in beta. Injured Soldier was released at August 28, 2019.