1

Injured Soldier

Frontline. When this creature enters the board, it takes 1 damage.

1
2
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Injured Soldier
Frontline. Whenever this creature is summoned, it takes 1 damage.
1
2
Olympian

Version 3

Replaced July 30, 2019

1
Injured Soldier
Frontline. Whenever this creature is summoned, give it -1/-1.
2
2
Olympian

Version 2

Replaced April 08, 2019

1
Injured Soldier
Frontline. Whenever this creature is summoned, give it -1/-1.
2
2
Olympian

Version 1

Replaced December 13, 2018

