Injured Soldier is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Injured Soldier is a neutral card. Injured Soldier costs 1 mana. Injured Soldier rarity is common. Injured Soldier is from type Creature. Injured Soldier has 1 attack. Injured Soldier has 2 health. Injured Soldier is from Olympian tribe. Injured Soldier is part of the genesis set. Injured Soldier currently available in beta. Injured Soldier was released at August 28, 2019.