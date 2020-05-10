4

Injured Hetairoi

After this creature is healed, gain 2 favor. Roar: Deal 2 damage to this creature.

4
6
Guild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Injured Hetairoi

Injured Hetairoi is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Injured Hetairoi is a neutral card. Injured Hetairoi costs 4 mana. Injured Hetairoi rarity is common. Injured Hetairoi is from type Creature. Injured Hetairoi has 4 attack. Injured Hetairoi has 6 health. Injured Hetairoi is from Guild tribe. Injured Hetairoi is part of the trial set. Injured Hetairoi currently available in beta. Injured Hetairoi was released at May 10, 2020.