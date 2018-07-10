3

Influential Incubus

Roar: For every three Nethers in your deck, this creature gets +1 health and deals 1 damage to both gods.

2
1
Nether

How to win friends and horrifically tear out their flesh.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Influential Incubus

Roar: For every three Nethers in your deck, this creature gains +1 health and deals 1 damage to both gods.

2
1
Nether

Version 6

Replaced October 10, 2019

2
Influential Incubus

Roar: For every three Nethers in your deck, this creature gains +1 health and deals 1 damage to your god.

2
1
Nether

Version 5

Replaced September 17, 2019

2
Influential Incubus
Roar: For every three Nethers in your deck, this creature gains +1 health and deals 1 damage to your god.
2
1
Nether

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Influential Incubus
Roar: For every two Nether in your deck, this creature gains 1 health and deals 1 damage to your god.
2
1
Nether

Version 3

Replaced July 10, 2019

2
Influential Incubus
Roar: For every two Nether in your deck, this creature gains +0/+1 and deals 1 damage to your God.
2
1
Nether

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

3
Influential Incubus
Roar: Deal 2 damage to the enemy God. Heal your God for 2 Health.
2
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Influential Incubus

Influential Incubus is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Influential Incubus is a neutral card. Influential Incubus costs 3 mana. Influential Incubus rarity is epic. Influential Incubus is from type Creature. Influential Incubus has 2 attack. Influential Incubus has 1 health. Influential Incubus is from Nether tribe. Influential Incubus is part of the genesis set. Influential Incubus currently available in beta. There are 4273 Influential Incubus cards in existence (total). Influential Incubus was released at October 10, 2019.