How to win friends and horrifically tear out their flesh.
Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Roar: For every three Nethers in your deck, this creature gains +1 health and deals 1 damage to both gods.
Version 6
Replaced October 10, 2019
Roar: For every three Nethers in your deck, this creature gains +1 health and deals 1 damage to your god.
Version 5
Replaced September 17, 2019
Version 4
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 3
Replaced July 10, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Influential Incubus is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Influential Incubus is a neutral card. Influential Incubus costs 3 mana. Influential Incubus rarity is epic. Influential Incubus is from type Creature. Influential Incubus has 2 attack. Influential Incubus has 1 health. Influential Incubus is from Nether tribe. Influential Incubus is part of the genesis set. Influential Incubus currently available in beta. There are 4273 Influential Incubus cards in existence (total). Influential Incubus was released at October 10, 2019.