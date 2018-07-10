Roar: For every two Nether in your deck, this creature gains +0/+1 and deals 1 damage to your God.

Influential Incubus is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Influential Incubus is a neutral card. Influential Incubus costs 3 mana. Influential Incubus rarity is epic. Influential Incubus is from type Creature. Influential Incubus has 2 attack. Influential Incubus has 1 health. Influential Incubus is from Nether tribe. Influential Incubus is part of the genesis set. Influential Incubus currently available in beta. There are 4273 Influential Incubus cards in existence (total). Influential Incubus was released at October 10, 2019.