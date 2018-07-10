1

Inflammable Imbecile

Burn 1.

2
4
Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Inflammable Imbecile

Burn 1.

2
4

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Inflammable Imbecile
Burn 1.
2
4

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

0
Inflammable Imbecile
Burn +1.
1
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Inflammable Imbecile is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Inflammable Imbecile is a neutral card. Inflammable Imbecile costs 1 mana. Inflammable Imbecile rarity is common. Inflammable Imbecile is from type Creature. Inflammable Imbecile has 2 attack. Inflammable Imbecile has 4 health. Inflammable Imbecile is from Mystic tribe. Inflammable Imbecile is part of the genesis set. Inflammable Imbecile currently available in beta. There are 35477 Inflammable Imbecile cards in existence (total). Inflammable Imbecile was released at October 26, 2019.