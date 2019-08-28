Infernal Footsoldier is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Infernal Footsoldier is a neutral card. Infernal Footsoldier costs 2 mana. Infernal Footsoldier rarity is rare. Infernal Footsoldier is from type Creature. Infernal Footsoldier has 1 attack. Infernal Footsoldier has 1 health. Infernal Footsoldier is from Nether tribe. Infernal Footsoldier is part of the core set. Infernal Footsoldier currently available in beta. There are 238 Infernal Footsoldier cards in existence (total). Infernal Footsoldier was released at August 28, 2019.