Afterlife: Add a Bomb to your opponent's deck for each of their unused mana gems. Bombs deal 3 damage to their god when drawn.

Afterlife: Add a Bomb to your opponent's deck for each of their unused mana gems. Bombs deal 3 damage to their god when drawn.

Afterlife: Add a Bomb to your opponent's deck for each of their unused mana gems. (Bombs deal 3 damage to their god when drawn.)

Afterlife: Add a Bomb to your opponent's deck for each of their unused mana gems. (Bombs deal 3 damage to their god when drawn.)

Inconspicuous Carriage is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Inconspicuous Carriage belongs to deception. Inconspicuous Carriage costs 4 mana. Inconspicuous Carriage rarity is rare. Inconspicuous Carriage is from type Creature. Inconspicuous Carriage has 2 attack. Inconspicuous Carriage has 6 health. Inconspicuous Carriage is from Structure tribe. Inconspicuous Carriage is part of the core set. Inconspicuous Carriage currently available in beta. There are 177 Inconspicuous Carriage cards in existence (total). Inconspicuous Carriage was released at October 26, 2019.