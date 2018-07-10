4

Incoming Raid

Target two creatures. Friendly creatures get +2/+1, enemy creatures take 2 damage.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Raid!

Give +4/+4 to the next friendly creature after it attacks a creature this turn.

Version 3

Replaced October 10, 2019

3
Raid!
Give +4/+4 to the next friendly creature after it attacks a creature this turn.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Raid!
Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature. Control Amazon: choose the target and deal 4.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Incoming Raid is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Incoming Raid belongs to war. Incoming Raid costs 4 mana. Incoming Raid rarity is common. Incoming Raid is from type Spell. Incoming Raid is from Neutral tribe. Incoming Raid is part of the genesis set. Incoming Raid currently available in beta. There are 35729 Incoming Raid cards in existence (total). Incoming Raid was released at October 10, 2019.