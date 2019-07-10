Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2019
Illuminated Warrior is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Illuminated Warrior belongs to light. Illuminated Warrior costs 1 mana. Illuminated Warrior rarity is common. Illuminated Warrior is from type Creature. Illuminated Warrior has 2 attack. Illuminated Warrior has 2 health. Illuminated Warrior is from Neutral tribe. Illuminated Warrior is part of the core set. Illuminated Warrior currently available in beta. There are 409 Illuminated Warrior cards in existence (total). Illuminated Warrior was released at August 28, 2019.