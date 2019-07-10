Roar: Give the Chosen One +1/+1 and move it one card closer to the top of your deck.

Roar: Move the Chosen One three cards closer to the top of your deck.

Illuminated Warrior is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Illuminated Warrior belongs to light. Illuminated Warrior costs 1 mana. Illuminated Warrior rarity is common. Illuminated Warrior is from type Creature. Illuminated Warrior has 2 attack. Illuminated Warrior has 2 health. Illuminated Warrior is from Neutral tribe. Illuminated Warrior is part of the core set. Illuminated Warrior currently available in beta. There are 409 Illuminated Warrior cards in existence (total). Illuminated Warrior was released at August 28, 2019.