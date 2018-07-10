Draw 3 cards, then put 2 random cards from your hand to the bottom of your deck.

Ignean Roulette is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ignean Roulette belongs to deception. Ignean Roulette costs 1 mana. Ignean Roulette rarity is common. Ignean Roulette is from type Spell. Ignean Roulette is from Neutral tribe. Ignean Roulette is part of the genesis set. Ignean Roulette currently available in beta. There are 35508 Ignean Roulette cards in existence (total). Ignean Roulette was released at August 28, 2019.