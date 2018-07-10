1

Ignean Roulette

Draw three cards, then pull two random cards from your hand onto the bottom of your deck.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Ignean Roulette
Draw 3 cards, then put 2 random cards from your hand to the bottom of your deck.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Ignean Roulette
Target a creature or God, and randomly deal 4 damage, or heal 4 Health.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

