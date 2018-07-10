Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Ignean Roulette is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ignean Roulette belongs to deception. Ignean Roulette costs 1 mana. Ignean Roulette rarity is common. Ignean Roulette is from type Spell. Ignean Roulette is from Neutral tribe. Ignean Roulette is part of the genesis set. Ignean Roulette currently available in beta. There are 35508 Ignean Roulette cards in existence (total). Ignean Roulette was released at August 28, 2019.