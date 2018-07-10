7

Identity Thief

Roar: Pull an enemy creature from the board and put it into your opponent's hand. Create a copy of it and put it in your hand.

4
4
Guild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Identity Thief

Roar: Pull an enemy creature from the board and put it into your opponent;s hand. Create a copy of it and put it in your hand.

4
4

Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

7
Identity Thief

Roar: Copy the text of an enemy creature and return it to its owner's hand.

4
4

Version 3

Replaced October 15, 2019

7
Identity Thief
Roar: Copy the text of an enemy creature and return it to its owner's hand.
1
4

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

3
Identity Thief
Roar: Add a 1/1 copy of target enemy creature to your hand that costs 1.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Identity Thief is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Identity Thief belongs to deception. Identity Thief costs 7 mana. Identity Thief rarity is epic. Identity Thief is from type Creature. Identity Thief has 4 attack. Identity Thief has 4 health. Identity Thief is from Guild tribe. Identity Thief is part of the genesis set. Identity Thief currently available in beta. There are 4467 Identity Thief cards in existence (total). Identity Thief was released at October 26, 2019.