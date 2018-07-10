Roar: Copy the text of an enemy creature and return it to its owner's hand.

Roar: Pull an enemy creature from the board and put it into your opponent's hand. Create a copy of it and put it in your hand.

Identity Thief is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Identity Thief belongs to deception. Identity Thief costs 7 mana. Identity Thief rarity is epic. Identity Thief is from type Creature. Identity Thief has 4 attack. Identity Thief has 4 health. Identity Thief is from Guild tribe. Identity Thief is part of the genesis set. Identity Thief currently available in beta. There are 4467 Identity Thief cards in existence (total). Identity Thief was released at October 26, 2019.