At the end of your turn, if this creature is in your hand it gains +1 strength. Roar: This creature deals damage equal to its strength to an enemy creature.

Hyrtacus, Brazen Hero is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hyrtacus, Brazen Hero belongs to war. Hyrtacus, Brazen Hero costs 6 mana. Hyrtacus, Brazen Hero rarity is legendary. Hyrtacus, Brazen Hero is from type Creature. Hyrtacus, Brazen Hero has 3 attack. Hyrtacus, Brazen Hero has 6 health. Hyrtacus, Brazen Hero is from Olympian tribe. Hyrtacus, Brazen Hero is part of the trial set. Hyrtacus, Brazen Hero currently available in beta. Hyrtacus, Brazen Hero was released at May 10, 2020.