At the start of the game, both players use your deck. All cards cost 1 mana. All creatures are 10/10 and gain frontline.

Hyperion is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hyperion is a neutral card. Hyperion costs 1 mana. Hyperion rarity is mythic. Hyperion is from type Creature. Hyperion has 10 attack. Hyperion has 10 health. Hyperion is from Neutral tribe. Hyperion is part of the mythic set. Hyperion currently available in beta. There are 1 Hyperion cards in existence (total). Hyperion was released at August 28, 2019.