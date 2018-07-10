Never mind your weapon master turning in his grave. All you ever think about is yourself.

Hurl Weapon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hurl Weapon belongs to war. Hurl Weapon costs 1 mana. Hurl Weapon rarity is common. Hurl Weapon is from type Spell. Hurl Weapon is from Neutral tribe. Hurl Weapon is part of the genesis set. Hurl Weapon currently available in beta. There are 35106 Hurl Weapon cards in existence (total). Hurl Weapon was released at August 28, 2019.