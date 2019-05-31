Next turn, deal 8 to your opponent if they attack (Secretly Pick One: a creature, or, your God). Else, shuffle this into your deck and draw 1.

Next turn, when your opponent attacks with anything, deal 8 damage to a random enemy character. If they don't attack, draw a card.

Hunting Trap is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hunting Trap belongs to deception. Hunting Trap costs 2 mana. Hunting Trap rarity is epic. Hunting Trap is from type Spell. Hunting Trap is from Neutral tribe. Hunting Trap is part of the core set. Hunting Trap currently available in beta. There are 202 Hunting Trap cards in existence (total). Hunting Trap was released at September 12, 2019.