2

Hunting Trap

Deal damage to a creature equal to that creature's strength.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Hunting Trap

Next turn, when your opponent attacks with anything, deal 8 damage to a random enemy character. If they don't attack, draw a card.

Version 3

Replaced September 12, 2019

2
Hunting Trap

Next turn, when your opponent attacks with anything, deal 8 damage to a random enemy character. If they don't attack, draw a card.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Hunting Trap

Next turn, deal 8 to your opponent if they attack (Secretly Pick One: a creature, or, your God). Else, shuffle this into your deck and draw 1.

Version 1

Replaced May 31, 2019

Hunting Trap is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hunting Trap belongs to deception. Hunting Trap costs 2 mana. Hunting Trap rarity is epic. Hunting Trap is from type Spell. Hunting Trap is from Neutral tribe. Hunting Trap is part of the core set. Hunting Trap currently available in beta. There are 202 Hunting Trap cards in existence (total). Hunting Trap was released at September 12, 2019.