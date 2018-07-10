Hunger Daemon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hunger Daemon belongs to death. Hunger Daemon costs 3 mana. Hunger Daemon rarity is rare. Hunger Daemon is from type Creature. Hunger Daemon has 3 attack. Hunger Daemon has 3 health. Hunger Daemon is from Nether tribe. Hunger Daemon is part of the genesis set. Hunger Daemon currently available in beta. There are 12316 Hunger Daemon cards in existence (total). Hunger Daemon was released at August 28, 2019.