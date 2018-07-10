3

Hunger Daemon

Roar: Destroy a friendly creature and this creature gains its strength and health.

Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Hunger Daemon
Roar: Destroy a friendly creature and gain its strength and health.
Nether

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

Hunger Daemon
Roar: Destroy target friendly creature and gain its Attack and Health.
Nether

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

Hunger Daemon
Roar: Destroy adjacent creatures and gain their Attack and Health.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Hunger Daemon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hunger Daemon belongs to death. Hunger Daemon costs 3 mana. Hunger Daemon rarity is rare. Hunger Daemon is from type Creature. Hunger Daemon has 3 attack. Hunger Daemon has 3 health. Hunger Daemon is from Nether tribe. Hunger Daemon is part of the genesis set. Hunger Daemon currently available in beta. There are 12316 Hunger Daemon cards in existence (total). Hunger Daemon was released at August 28, 2019.