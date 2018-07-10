Horus, The Protector is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Horus, The Protector belongs to light. Horus, The Protector costs 7 mana. Horus, The Protector rarity is legendary. Horus, The Protector is from type Creature. Horus, The Protector has 6 attack. Horus, The Protector has 7 health. Horus, The Protector is from Anubian tribe. Horus, The Protector is part of the genesis set. Horus, The Protector currently available in beta. There are 2441 Horus, The Protector cards in existence (total). Horus, The Protector was released at September 03, 2019.