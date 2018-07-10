7

Horus, The Protector

At the end of your turn, another friendly creature with the highest health becomes protected.

6
7
Anubian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

