All creatures with both strength 2 or less and health 2 or less, gain +4 health.

Holy Writ is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Holy Writ belongs to light. Holy Writ costs 2 mana. Holy Writ rarity is common. Holy Writ is from type Spell. Holy Writ is from Neutral tribe. Holy Writ is part of the genesis set. Holy Writ currently available in beta. There are 35273 Holy Writ cards in existence (total). Holy Writ was released at October 10, 2019.