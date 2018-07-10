2

Holy Writ

All creatures with both strength 2 or less and health 2 or less, gain +4 health.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Papal Bull

All creatures with 2 or less strength gain protected and health +2.

Version 3

Replaced October 10, 2019

2
Papal Bull
All creatures with 2 or less strength gain protected and health +2.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Papal Bull
Give a friendly creature +2/+5.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Holy Writ

Holy Writ is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Holy Writ belongs to light. Holy Writ costs 2 mana. Holy Writ rarity is common. Holy Writ is from type Spell. Holy Writ is from Neutral tribe. Holy Writ is part of the genesis set. Holy Writ currently available in beta. There are 35273 Holy Writ cards in existence (total). Holy Writ was released at October 10, 2019.