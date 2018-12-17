Holy Enchanter is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Holy Enchanter belongs to light. Holy Enchanter costs 4 mana. Holy Enchanter rarity is common. Holy Enchanter is from type Creature. Holy Enchanter has 2 attack. Holy Enchanter has 4 health. Holy Enchanter is from Mystic tribe. Holy Enchanter is part of the core set. Holy Enchanter currently available in beta. There are 233 Holy Enchanter cards in existence (total). Holy Enchanter was released at October 26, 2019.