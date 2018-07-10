Hollow Pillager is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hollow Pillager is a neutral card. Hollow Pillager costs 3 mana. Hollow Pillager rarity is rare. Hollow Pillager is from type Creature. Hollow Pillager has 2 attack. Hollow Pillager has 1 health. Hollow Pillager is from Viking tribe. Hollow Pillager is part of the genesis set. Hollow Pillager currently available in beta. There are 12598 Hollow Pillager cards in existence (total). Hollow Pillager was released at August 28, 2019.