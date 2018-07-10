3

Hollow Pillager

Whenever an enemy creature dies, add a random anim, enchanted relic, or rune to your hand.

2
1
Viking

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Hollow Pillager
Whenever an enemy creature dies, add a random anim, enchanted weapon, or rune to your hand.
2
1
Viking

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

5
Hollow Pillager
When another friendly creature dies, draw a card.
6
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

