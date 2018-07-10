6

Hippolyta, Divided

Roar: Pick one. This creature gets – · +1/+4 and Olympian, or · blitz, protected, and Amazon.

4
5

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Hippolyta, Divided
Pick One: Gain +1/+4 and Olympian, or blitz, protected and Amazon.
3
4

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

6
Hippolyta, Divided
Pick One: Gain +2/+4 and Olympian; or Blitz, Protected, Leech, and Amazon.
3
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

