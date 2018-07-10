Highborn Knight is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Highborn Knight belongs to light. Highborn Knight costs 4 mana. Highborn Knight rarity is epic. Highborn Knight is from type Creature. Highborn Knight has 3 attack. Highborn Knight has 3 health. Highborn Knight is from Mystic tribe. Highborn Knight is part of the genesis set. Highborn Knight currently available in beta. There are 4411 Highborn Knight cards in existence (total). Highborn Knight was released at October 26, 2019.