4

Highborn Knight

Frontline. Protected. Ward.

3
3
Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Highborn Knight

Frontline. Protected. Ward.

3
3

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

4
Highborn Knight
Frontline. Protected. Ward.
2
3

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

4
Highborn Knight
Frontline. Protected. Leech.
3
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  2. Highborn Knight

Highborn Knight is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Highborn Knight belongs to light. Highborn Knight costs 4 mana. Highborn Knight rarity is epic. Highborn Knight is from type Creature. Highborn Knight has 3 attack. Highborn Knight has 3 health. Highborn Knight is from Mystic tribe. Highborn Knight is part of the genesis set. Highborn Knight currently available in beta. There are 4411 Highborn Knight cards in existence (total). Highborn Knight was released at October 26, 2019.