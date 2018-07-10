High Thaumaturge is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). High Thaumaturge belongs to light. High Thaumaturge costs 2 mana. High Thaumaturge rarity is rare. High Thaumaturge is from type Creature. High Thaumaturge has 1 attack. High Thaumaturge has 2 health. High Thaumaturge is from Mystic tribe. High Thaumaturge is part of the genesis set. High Thaumaturge currently available in beta. There are 12356 High Thaumaturge cards in existence (total). High Thaumaturge was released at October 26, 2019.