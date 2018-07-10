7

Hercules, Son of Zeus

Frontline, protected. Roar: Your other Olympians each get +2/+2.

6
7
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

7
Hercules, Son of Zeus
Frontline. Twin strike. Protected.
6
6
Olympian

Version 2

Replaced August 13, 2019

8
Hercules, Son of Zeus
Twin-Strike. Protected. Leech
7
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

