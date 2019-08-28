Heptaria, Manashard Fiend is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Heptaria, Manashard Fiend is a neutral card. Heptaria, Manashard Fiend costs 1 mana. Heptaria, Manashard Fiend rarity is legendary. Heptaria, Manashard Fiend is from type Creature. Heptaria, Manashard Fiend has 6 attack. Heptaria, Manashard Fiend has 6 health. Heptaria, Manashard Fiend is from Nether tribe. Heptaria, Manashard Fiend is part of the core set. Heptaria, Manashard Fiend currently available in beta. There are 0 Heptaria, Manashard Fiend cards in existence (total). Heptaria, Manashard Fiend was released at August 28, 2019.