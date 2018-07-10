4

Hephaestus, The Enchanter

Roar: Equip a random enchanted weapon if you have 3 Olympians in your void.

Olympian

I don’t care what it is just give me something shiny.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

Hephaestus, The Enchanter
Roar: Equip a random enchanted weapon if you have 3 Olympians in your void.
Olympian

Version 2

Replaced August 13, 2019

Hephaestus, The Enchanter
Roar: If you've played 3 or more Olympians, equip a random Enchanted weapon.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

