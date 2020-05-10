7

Helios Illuminator

Ward. Roar: Draw a card. Give +1/+1 to each other friendly creature, and remove sleep from them.

Mystic

Helios Illuminator is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Helios Illuminator is a neutral card. Helios Illuminator costs 7 mana. Helios Illuminator rarity is epic. Helios Illuminator is from type Creature. Helios Illuminator has 6 attack. Helios Illuminator has 6 health. Helios Illuminator is from Mystic tribe. Helios Illuminator is part of the trial set. Helios Illuminator currently available in beta. Helios Illuminator was released at May 10, 2020.