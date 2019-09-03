Helios Battlesworn is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Helios Battlesworn is a neutral card. Helios Battlesworn costs 5 mana. Helios Battlesworn rarity is common. Helios Battlesworn is from type Creature. Helios Battlesworn has 5 attack. Helios Battlesworn has 6 health. Helios Battlesworn is from Mystic tribe. Helios Battlesworn is part of the core set. Helios Battlesworn currently available in beta. There are 284 Helios Battlesworn cards in existence (total). Helios Battlesworn was released at October 26, 2019.