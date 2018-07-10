Heka's Enchantress is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Heka's Enchantress belongs to magic. Heka's Enchantress costs 1 mana. Heka's Enchantress rarity is common. Heka's Enchantress is from type Creature. Heka's Enchantress has 1 attack. Heka's Enchantress has 2 health. Heka's Enchantress is from Anubian tribe. Heka's Enchantress is part of the genesis set. Heka's Enchantress currently available in beta. There are 35136 Heka's Enchantress cards in existence (total). Heka's Enchantress was released at August 28, 2019.