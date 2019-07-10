Hector, Prince of Troy is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hector, Prince of Troy belongs to war. Hector, Prince of Troy costs 7 mana. Hector, Prince of Troy rarity is legendary. Hector, Prince of Troy is from type Creature. Hector, Prince of Troy has 6 attack. Hector, Prince of Troy has 6 health. Hector, Prince of Troy is from Olympian tribe. Hector, Prince of Troy is part of the core set. Hector, Prince of Troy currently available in beta. There are 95 Hector, Prince of Troy cards in existence (total). Hector, Prince of Troy was released at October 10, 2019.