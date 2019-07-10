7

Hector, Prince of Troy

Roar: If any creatures in your void have blitz, flank, frontline, leech, protected, twin strike, or ward, this creature gains those abilities.

6
6
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Hector, Prince of Troy

Roar: If any creatures in your void have blitz, flank, frontline, leech, protected, twin strike, or ward, gain those attributes.

6
6

Version 3

Replaced October 10, 2019

7
Hector, Prince of Troy
Roar: If any creatures in your void have blitz, flank, frontline, leech, protected, twin strike, or ward, gain those attributes.
5
5

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

7
Hector, Prince of Troy
If any creatures in your void have blitz, flank, frontline, leech, protected, twin strike, or ward, gain those attributes.
5
5

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

