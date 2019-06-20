1

Heaven's Light

Target a creature. If you target a friendly creature, increase its health by 1. If you target an enemy creature, reduce its strength by 1, but not to below 1.

Former versions

1
Heaven's Light

Reduce an enemy creature's strength by 2, but not below 2.

Version 6

Replaced November 06, 2019

1
Heaven's Light
Reduce an enemy creature's strength by 2, but not below 2.

Version 5

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Heaven's Light
Reduce an enemy creature's attack by 2, but to no less than 1.

Version 4

Replaced August 20, 2019

2
Heaven's Light
Reduce an enemy creature's attack by 2, but not to less than 1.

Version 3

Replaced July 30, 2019

2
Heaven's Light
Reduce an enemy creature's attack by 2, but not to less than 1.

Version 2

Replaced June 21, 2019

4
Heaven's Light
Give health +2 to all friendly creatures.

Version 1

Replaced June 20, 2019

