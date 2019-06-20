Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 6
Replaced November 06, 2019
Version 5
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 4
Replaced August 20, 2019
Version 3
Replaced July 30, 2019
Version 2
Replaced June 21, 2019
Version 1
Replaced June 20, 2019
Heaven's Light is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Heaven's Light belongs to light. Heaven's Light costs 1 mana. Heaven's Light rarity is common. Heaven's Light is from type GodPower. Heaven's Light is from Neutral tribe. Heaven's Light is part of the core set. Heaven's Light currently available in beta. Heaven's Light was released at November 06, 2019.