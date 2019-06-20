Reduce an enemy creature's attack by 2, but not to less than 1.

Reduce an enemy creature's attack by 2, but not to less than 1.

Reduce an enemy creature's attack by 2, but to no less than 1.

Target a creature. If you target a friendly creature, increase its health by 1. If you target an enemy creature, reduce its strength by 1, but not to below 1.

Heaven's Light is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Heaven's Light belongs to light. Heaven's Light costs 1 mana. Heaven's Light rarity is common. Heaven's Light is from type GodPower. Heaven's Light is from Neutral tribe. Heaven's Light is part of the core set. Heaven's Light currently available in beta. Heaven's Light was released at November 06, 2019.