1

Healing Insight

Give a friendly creature +2 health and fully heal it.

This is an intervention. It’s time to put down the sword and take some you time.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Healing Insight
Give a friendly creature +2 Health and fully heal it.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

3
Healing Insight
Give a friendly creature +4 Health and draw a card.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Healing Insight is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Healing Insight belongs to light. Healing Insight costs 1 mana. Healing Insight rarity is common. Healing Insight is from type Spell. Healing Insight is from Neutral tribe. Healing Insight is part of the genesis set. Healing Insight currently available in beta. There are 35280 Healing Insight cards in existence (total). Healing Insight was released at August 28, 2019.