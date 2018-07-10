This is an intervention. It’s time to put down the sword and take some you time.

Healing Insight is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Healing Insight belongs to light. Healing Insight costs 1 mana. Healing Insight rarity is common. Healing Insight is from type Spell. Healing Insight is from Neutral tribe. Healing Insight is part of the genesis set. Healing Insight currently available in beta. There are 35280 Healing Insight cards in existence (total). Healing Insight was released at August 28, 2019.