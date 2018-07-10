2

Heads or Tails

Randomly either both gods take 4 damage or just the opposing god takes 3 damage.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Heads or Tails

A random player shuffles their entire hand into their deck and draws that many cards.

Version 3

Replaced October 01, 2019

2
Heads or Tails
A random player shuffles their entire hand into their deck and draws that many cards.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Heads or Tails
Summon a random creature from each player's hand.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Heads or Tails is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Heads or Tails belongs to deception. Heads or Tails costs 2 mana. Heads or Tails rarity is common. Heads or Tails is from type Spell. Heads or Tails is from Neutral tribe. Heads or Tails is part of the genesis set. Heads or Tails currently available in beta. There are 35153 Heads or Tails cards in existence (total). Heads or Tails was released at October 01, 2019.