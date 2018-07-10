Heads or Tails is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Heads or Tails belongs to deception. Heads or Tails costs 2 mana. Heads or Tails rarity is common. Heads or Tails is from type Spell. Heads or Tails is from Neutral tribe. Heads or Tails is part of the genesis set. Heads or Tails currently available in beta. There are 35153 Heads or Tails cards in existence (total). Heads or Tails was released at October 01, 2019.