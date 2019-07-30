Hasty Trade is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hasty Trade belongs to deception. Hasty Trade costs 3 mana. Hasty Trade rarity is epic. Hasty Trade is from type Spell. Hasty Trade is from Neutral tribe. Hasty Trade is part of the etherbots set. Hasty Trade currently available in beta. There are 1209 Hasty Trade cards in existence (total). Hasty Trade was released at August 28, 2019.