3

Hasty Trade

Obliterate a random card in hand. Add three random Atlanteans to your hand.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Hasty Trade
Obliterate a random card in hand. Add 3 random Atlanteans to your hand.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Hasty Trade
Discard a random card. Add 3 random Atlanteans to your hand.

Version 1

Replaced July 30, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Hasty Trade

Hasty Trade is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Hasty Trade belongs to deception. Hasty Trade costs 3 mana. Hasty Trade rarity is epic. Hasty Trade is from type Spell. Hasty Trade is from Neutral tribe. Hasty Trade is part of the etherbots set. Hasty Trade currently available in beta. There are 1209 Hasty Trade cards in existence (total). Hasty Trade was released at August 28, 2019.